Parisi Gray Wealth Management Buys 257 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% during the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of IWD stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $178.70. 242,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,152,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.74 and a 200 day moving average of $160.90. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $179.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

