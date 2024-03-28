Parisi Gray Wealth Management Purchases 298 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,859,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948,942 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,941,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,993 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 275.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,278,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 70.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,732,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chai Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 926.0% in the third quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,705,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,527 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
RSP stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $169.08. The company had a trading volume of 584,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,374,892. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $169.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.82. The stock has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
