Patricia W. Warfield Acquires 2,000 Shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Stock

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) Director Patricia W. Warfield purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $15,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Motorcar Parts of America Price Performance

Shares of MPAA opened at $8.04 on Thursday. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.64.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.36). Motorcar Parts of America had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $171.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Motorcar Parts of America

About Motorcar Parts of America

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 190,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 13,991 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 163.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 23,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oracle Alpha Inc. purchased a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

