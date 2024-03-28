Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) CFO Balaji Gandhi Sells 3,504 Shares

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) CFO Balaji Gandhi sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $81,327.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Balaji Gandhi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Phreesia alerts:

On Tuesday, January 16th, Balaji Gandhi sold 932 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $22,880.60.

Phreesia Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE PHR opened at $24.41 on Thursday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $34.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phreesia

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.52 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 53.33% and a negative net margin of 38.42%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Phreesia by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,628,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,148,000 after purchasing an additional 194,035 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Phreesia by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 26,868 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 376.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 69,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Phreesia by 518.9% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 169,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after buying an additional 142,041 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on PHR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, March 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Phreesia from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phreesia has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.21.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Phreesia

Phreesia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.