Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Raised to $158.00 at Robert W. Baird

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $158.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Oshkosh from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $117.66 on Friday. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $72.09 and a 52-week high of $127.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.49 and a 200-day moving average of $107.16.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.63. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total value of $471,582.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,518.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,130,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,014,000 after buying an additional 219,375 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,469,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,750,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 410.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,848,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,384,000 after buying an additional 1,486,402 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,747,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,473,000 after buying an additional 122,786 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 857,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,870,000 after buying an additional 16,919 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

