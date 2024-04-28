Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Sold by Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC

Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the period. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 641,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,473,000 after purchasing an additional 169,547 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 53,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 30,653 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 61,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 30,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Wealth Management grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 51,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAE traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.87. The stock had a trading volume of 769,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,838. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $21.54 and a 1-year high of $25.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.65.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

