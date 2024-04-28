Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,810 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $176.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $183.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.23.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.