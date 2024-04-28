Headlands Technologies LLC Raises Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 94.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,983 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.1% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.2% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 24.9% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.3% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $59.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $54.69 and a 52 week high of $66.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.08.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.7519 per share. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 30.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on TD shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

