Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock Position Raised by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 247.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BDX stock opened at $231.55 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $229.40 and a 12-month high of $287.32. The company has a market capitalization of $66.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.