Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Buys 8,864 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 163.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,864 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIBR. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $54.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.97. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $38.41 and a 12-month high of $59.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.0237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

