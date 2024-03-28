Planned Solutions Inc. Invests $73,000 in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IAK opened at $116.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.39. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 12 month low of $82.29 and a 12 month high of $116.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.61 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

