Planned Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,273 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after purchasing an additional 129,835,437 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 120,234,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,852,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348,188 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,941,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,649,838,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703,425 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alphabet by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,368,961,000 after acquiring an additional 19,612,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,269,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,550,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,060 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.2 %

GOOG opened at $151.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.57 and a 200-day moving average of $139.30. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.28 and a 52 week high of $155.20.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total value of $6,836,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,495. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,378 shares of company stock valued at $35,461,377 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

