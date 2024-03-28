Planned Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYW. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,984 shares in the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 4,311,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,402,000 after purchasing an additional 81,615 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,110,000 after purchasing an additional 788,079 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,021,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,632,000 after purchasing an additional 540,942 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,361,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,242,000 after purchasing an additional 139,378 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IYW opened at $135.35 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $87.82 and a 52 week high of $137.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.