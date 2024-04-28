Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCARW) Short Interest Update

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCARW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 51.5% from the March 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Zoomcar Stock Performance
NASDAQ ZCARW opened at $0.02 on Friday. Zoomcar has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.04.
About Zoomcar
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Zoomcar
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Zoomcar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoomcar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.