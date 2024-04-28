Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCARW) Short Interest Update

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCARW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 51.5% from the March 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Zoomcar Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZCARW opened at $0.02 on Friday. Zoomcar has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.04.

About Zoomcar

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc operates a marketplace for car sharing in India, Indonesia, and Egypt. It connects hosts with guests, who choose from a selection of cars for use at affordable prices, promoting smart transportation solutions. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Bronxville, New York.

