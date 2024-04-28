Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ADXS stock opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.74. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.95.

Get Ayala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported ($2.96) EPS for the quarter.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. The company's lead candidates under development include AL102, an oral gamma secretase inhibitor for desmoid tumors; and aspacytarabine (BST-236), a novel proprietary anti-metabolite for first line treatment in unfit acute myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.