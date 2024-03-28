Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 556 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Procyon Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 22,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.79. 415,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,637,853. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.49. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $82.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2405 per share. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

