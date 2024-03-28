Sage Financial Group Inc. Takes $295,000 Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 15,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 51,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYR traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.71. 3,027,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,607,510. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $92.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.81.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

