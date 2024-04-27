Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Acquires 570 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Kades & Cheifetz LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 377,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,302,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 739,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $216,140,000 after buying an additional 129,194 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at $736,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at $736,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total transaction of $7,992,564.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,656.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,418 shares of company stock worth $96,300,959 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ISRG. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $375.33 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.85 and a 12-month high of $403.76. The stock has a market cap of $133.13 billion, a PE ratio of 67.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $386.19 and a 200-day moving average of $345.95.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.