WD Rutherford LLC Purchases 110 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up 2.3% of WD Rutherford LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $28,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.9 %

ServiceNow stock opened at $722.94 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $427.68 and a twelve month high of $815.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $759.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $707.90. The company has a market capitalization of $148.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Activity

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $782.85.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

