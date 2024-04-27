Callan Capital LLC Buys 51,886 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 450,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,886 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF makes up 1.1% of Callan Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Callan Capital LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $11,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 51,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Shearwater Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 15,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

DISV stock opened at $26.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

