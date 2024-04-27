Seafarer Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Seafarer Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,174,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Itaú Unibanco makes up 19.1% of Seafarer Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $70,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 18.6% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 12,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 227.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $6.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $7.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.68 and its 200 day moving average is $6.46.

Itaú Unibanco Cuts Dividend

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on ITUB shares. Bank of America raised Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC downgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITUB

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.