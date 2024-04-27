Callan Capital LLC Acquires 15,366 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 260.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,366 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVO. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 83.3% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,408,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 182.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,883,000 after acquiring an additional 964,640 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 94.0% during the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 21,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 111.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $126.85 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $75.56 and a 1 year high of $138.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $569.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.90, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.664 per share. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 49.17%.

NVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

