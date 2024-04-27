Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) is Callan Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 780,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 3.8% of Callan Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Callan Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $39,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $49.79 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $51.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.99.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

