Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.43

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.43 and last traded at $21.35, with a volume of 185598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.20.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average of $19.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OUNZ. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 165.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 300.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 534.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 6,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000.

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

