Short Interest in Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) Decreases By 42.5%

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 316,900 shares, a decline of 42.5% from the February 29th total of 551,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 633.8 days.

NMEHF traded up $1.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.49. Nomura Real Estate has a 52-week low of $21.94 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

About Nomura Real Estate

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate company in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, and manages office buildings, commercial facilities, logistics facilities, hotels, and other properties; develops and sells condominiums and houses; operates housing with services for the elderly; develops rental properties; provides Internet advertising services for housing and living assistance services; and offers consignment services for planning and management for commercial facilities.

