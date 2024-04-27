Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $4.44 Million Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 93.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,126,499 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,941,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,560,000 after buying an additional 289,973 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 18.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,666,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,006,000 after buying an additional 1,033,484 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,761,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 12.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,681,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,438,000 after buying an additional 521,189 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,576,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,605,000 after buying an additional 26,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of CARR opened at $60.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.47 billion, a PE ratio of 42.31, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.54 and its 200-day moving average is $54.83. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. Equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,899,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,282.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at $22,899,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

