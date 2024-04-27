Leeward Investments LLC MA Purchases 102,668 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 82.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,668 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.34% of QuidelOrtho worth $16,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 109.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,126,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho during the third quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 622.5% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at QuidelOrtho

In other news, CFO Joseph M. Busky acquired 2,150 shares of QuidelOrtho stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.35 per share, with a total value of $99,652.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $39.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.67. QuidelOrtho Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $95.02.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.84). QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $742.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on QDEL. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on QuidelOrtho from $130.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

About QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

