Mizuho Raises General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target to $52.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research upgraded General Motors from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.65.

Shares of GM stock opened at $45.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.29. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $46.17. The firm has a market cap of $52.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.51.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $219,504.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $219,504.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at $544,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,248 shares of company stock worth $3,614,078 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth $602,280,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 454.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,216,283 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $171,961,000 after buying an additional 4,275,293 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,097,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $650,062,000 after buying an additional 3,247,050 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 20,237,820 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $726,942,000 after buying an additional 2,905,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,326,682 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $274,531,000 after buying an additional 2,049,412 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

