Leeward Investments LLC MA Reduces Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Leeward Investments LLC MA reduced its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,635,305 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 67,730 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.74% of Viavi Solutions worth $16,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 9.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,925,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,599 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 399.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,044,366 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after purchasing an additional 835,248 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 36.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,872,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,257,000 after purchasing an additional 768,759 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 141.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 759,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,939,000 after buying an additional 445,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,288,576 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $258,558,000 after buying an additional 424,564 shares during the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $8.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 400.50 and a beta of 0.95. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $11.65.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.77 million. Equities research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 15,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $159,342.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,322.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 15,004 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $159,342.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,322.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 13,967 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $149,446.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,937.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,093 shares of company stock valued at $319,841 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on VIAV. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

