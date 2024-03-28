Short Interest in SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICUCW) Rises By 844.4%

SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICUCW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 844.4% from the February 29th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SeaStar Medical Stock Down 9.4 %

ICUCW opened at $0.14 on Thursday. SeaStar Medical has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SeaStar Medical stock. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in shares of SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICUCW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 482,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

SeaStar Medical Company Profile

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome.

