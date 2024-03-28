Short Interest in Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFCW) Drops By 96.4%

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFCW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.4% from the February 29th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Tritium DCFC Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DCFCW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 14,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,923. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10. Tritium DCFC has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tritium DCFC

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCFCW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000.

About Tritium DCFC

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in Australia and internationally. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers and distributed chargers. Its service and maintenance portfolio includes warranties, service level agreements, and sales of spare parts.

