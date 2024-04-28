Private Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 5,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $621,000. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of GILD traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.42. The company had a trading volume of 12,382,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,443,315. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.63 and a 1-year high of $87.86. The stock has a market cap of $81.45 billion, a PE ratio of 181.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.19.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.87.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

