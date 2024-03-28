Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 119,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,095,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises 6.8% of Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $58.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.08. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $60.94.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
