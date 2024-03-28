Sebold Capital Management Inc. Purchases 20,067 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Sebold Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 49.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,067 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,886.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 109.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $67.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $52.99 and a 1 year high of $67.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.30.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

