Kovack Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 105.8% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 149.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 275.6% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $59.38. 1,397,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,819. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $46.73 and a twelve month high of $60.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.13.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.