Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $905,000 Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 225,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,003,000 after purchasing an additional 9,491 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 66,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,771,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 10,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000.

Shares of HDV stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.58. 261,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,308. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.46 and a fifty-two week high of $110.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.94.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

