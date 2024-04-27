Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $981,000 Stock Position in Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned approximately 3.70% of Data I/O worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Data I/O in the third quarter worth $463,000. Institutional investors own 36.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Data I/O stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.14. The company had a trading volume of 43,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,944. Data I/O Co. has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $4.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.26.

Data I/O ( NASDAQ:DAIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Data I/O had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 million for the quarter.

Data I/O Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

