5,675 Shares in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH) Bought by Alesco Advisors LLC

Alesco Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Alesco Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XJH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 28,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 262,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after buying an additional 22,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000.

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.87. 9,337 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.97 million, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.97.

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

