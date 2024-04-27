FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF June (BATS:DJUN) Stake Boosted by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF June (BATS:DJUN – Free Report) by 61.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,112 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust owned approximately 1.27% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF June worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DJUN. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF June during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF June during the third quarter worth $32,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF June during the third quarter worth $105,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF June during the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF June by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 58,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 10,706 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF June stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.92. 5,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.65 million, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.08.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (DJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

