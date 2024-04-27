Spinnaker Trust Sells 300 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Spinnaker Trust lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 0.9% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 13.0% during the third quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 21.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 26,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in AbbVie by 5.4% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 118,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,709,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 4.6 %

NYSE:ABBV traded down $7.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,721,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,004,945. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $182.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.59 and a 200-day moving average of $160.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.63 billion, a PE ratio of 58.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 162.28%. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares in the company, valued at $42,375,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares in the company, valued at $42,375,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $10,539,491.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,895,641.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 383,324 shares of company stock worth $67,780,003. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. William Blair upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.43.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

