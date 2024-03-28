Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Short Interest Update

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKYGet Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decline of 46.6% from the February 29th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Smurfit Kappa Group Price Performance

Shares of Smurfit Kappa Group stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.79. 120,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,491. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 52 week low of $30.66 and a 52 week high of $46.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Smurfit Kappa Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.9148 dividend. This is a boost from Smurfit Kappa Group’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

About Smurfit Kappa Group

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland, Germany, France, Mexico, rest of Europe, and other Americas. The company offers e-commerce, retail, consumer, industrial, bottle, protective, heavy-duty, hexacomb, and various punnet packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

