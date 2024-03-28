Spring Capital Management LLC Sells 1,900 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Spring Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 0.7% of Spring Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Spring Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 68,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 36.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $49.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.87 and a 200 day moving average of $45.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $39.14 and a 12 month high of $49.91. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

