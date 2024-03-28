Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Short Interest Down 82.0% in March

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 82.0% from the February 29th total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sumitomo Stock Down 1.2 %

SSUMY stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.32. 12,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,201. The company has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.82. Sumitomo has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sumitomo will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sumitomo

Sumitomo Corporation engages in general trading business worldwide. It operates through six segments: Metal Products; Transportation & Construction Systems; Infrastructure; Media & Digital; Living Related & Real Estate; and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The company provides steel sheets and tubular products; and manufactures, leases, sells, services, and finances ships, aircrafts, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and components and parts.

