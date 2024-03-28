The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Position Trimmed by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.12.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $348,439.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,034.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $348,439.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,034.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 216,584 shares of company stock worth $14,200,769. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.1 %

SCHW traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,810,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,822,335. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.26. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.65 and a twelve month high of $72.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 39.37%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

