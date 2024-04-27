Litecoin Cash Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $75.71 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 27th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $4.54 million and approximately $75.71 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Litecoin Cash Profile
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 799,760,075 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 799,740,434.3334944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00502728 USD and is up 12.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $12.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
