Litecoin Cash Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $75.71 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 27th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $4.54 million and approximately $75.71 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Litecoin Cash Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 799,760,075 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 799,740,434.3334944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00502728 USD and is up 12.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $12.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

