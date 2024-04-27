Palmetto Real Estate Trust (OTC:PTTTS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Palmetto Real Estate Trust (OTC:PTTTS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

Palmetto Real Estate Trust Price Performance

Shares of PTTTS stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. Palmetto Real Estate Trust has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.34.

Palmetto Real Estate Trust Company Profile

Palmetto Real Estate Trust has been organized as a qualified real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code and the applicable state laws. The primary business of the Trust is the ownership, development and rental of various properties throughout South Carolina. A substantial percentage of revenue is derived from tenants in one shopping center.

