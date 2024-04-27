Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given New $35.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Get Intel alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Intel

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $31.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. Intel has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $51.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.