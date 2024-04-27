Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Roth Mkm

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Roth Mkm from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the chip maker’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $31.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $134.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.23. Intel has a 12-month low of $26.85 and a 12-month high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intel by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 385,787,907 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $19,385,842,000 after buying an additional 4,678,169 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 96,617,951 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,855,099,000 after purchasing an additional 318,495 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 75,237,927 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,780,706,000 after purchasing an additional 475,636 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,424,202,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,003,776 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,635,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,127 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

