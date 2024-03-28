Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.27

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.27 and last traded at $19.23, with a volume of 14497 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Fidelis Insurance from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Fidelis Insurance alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FIHL

Fidelis Insurance Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and a PE ratio of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.05.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $553.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.52 million. Fidelis Insurance had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 59.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Fidelis Insurance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Fidelis Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.10%.

Institutional Trading of Fidelis Insurance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Fidelis Insurance by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,360,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,618,000 after purchasing an additional 131,657 shares during the last quarter. Pine Brook Road Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Fidelis Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,116,000. Crestview Partners IV GP L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the second quarter valued at about $75,354,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelis Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,553,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,097,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,798,000 after purchasing an additional 47,528 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fidelis Insurance

(Get Free Report)

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelis Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelis Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.