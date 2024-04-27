Exchange Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXCH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Exchange Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXCH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

Exchange Bankshares Price Performance

OTCMKTS:EXCH opened at $40.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.21. Exchange Bankshares has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $44.50.

Get Exchange Bankshares alerts:

Exchange Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Exchange Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Exchange Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services in Georgia. It offers checking and savings accounts; and mortgage, real estate, consumer, commercial, and home equity loans. The company also provides cash management, internet and mobile banking, travel club, bill payment, and merchant services, as well as credit cards.

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.