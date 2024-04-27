Exchange Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXCH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Exchange Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXCH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.
Exchange Bankshares Price Performance
OTCMKTS:EXCH opened at $40.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.21. Exchange Bankshares has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $44.50.
Exchange Bankshares Company Profile
